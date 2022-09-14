JKBOSE 10th Results 2022: Kashmir Division Results Declared At jkbose.nic.in; Check How To Download

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE has declared the results of class 10th for Kashmir Division. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to check and download their results from the official webpage -- jkbose.nic.in

Students should note that the education body has declared the results for the Secondary School Examination for the Bi-annual Private Kashmir Division. Apart from that, in order to check the results, students should have their roll number given on the admit card.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JKBOSE 10th Result Kashmir Division - How to check JKBOSE Result

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JKBOSE 10th Results Kashmir Division' -- click on that

Step 3: A new page will open where students have to click for Secondary School Examination (10th Class), Session Annual Pvt/Bi-Annual 2021-22 Kashmir

Step 4: Now, students need to enter their name, and roll number given on their admit card

Step 5: Once done, JKBOSE 10th Result would be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and take the hard copy of the result for future use.

Since the education board has released the results, the direct link to scorecards has also been activated.

The education board conducted the Secondary School Examination for Class 10th students in Private and Bi-annual schools from March 29, 2022, to April 16, 2022, and the results have been released for the respective paper. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official webpage for more information.