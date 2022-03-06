New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released class 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2022 for the upcoming regular annual exams. The JKBOSE exams for these classes in the Jammu Division will begin from March 29 for class 10th and from March 25 for class 12th. The JKBOSE class 10th and 12th Date Sheet is for those students who are going to appear for Summer Zone exams. Students can check the date sheet for the exams given below or visit the official website of the board to download the PDF of the timetable- jkbose.nic.in.

Further, JKBOSE has notified students that they must adhere to all the restrictions given at the backside of the admit cards and bring the same on the date of examination for verification. The external practical examinations for all the subjects will be conducted by the respective affiliated schools before the commencement of theory exams and will be submitted to the Joint Secretary. Further, schools can collect the admit cards of students from the concerned BOSE office. Carrying any electronic devices to the exam hall is not allowed. If found, students might not be allowed to sit for the exam.

JKBOSE class 10th Date Sheet 2022

Tuesday, March 29, 2022- Additional/Optional - Kashmiri/ Punjabi/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Sanskrit/ Dogri/ Bhoti, Arabic/ Computer science.

Friday, April 1, 2022- English

Tuesday, April 5, 2022- Social Science

Thursday, April 7, 222- Vocational Subjects

Monday, April 11, 2022- Mathematics, Music, Painting, Art & Drawing

Wednesday, April 13, 2022- Hindi/Urdu

Saturday, April 16, 2022- Science, Home Science

JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet 2022

Posted By: Sugandha Jha