JKBOSE 10 Result 2022: Scorecards For Class 10th Declared At jkbose.nic.in; Here's How To Check

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has announced the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022 for the Jammu division. Students who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website of the education board --- jkbose.ac.in

The education board conducted the JKBOSE class 10th exam from March 29 to April 16. Candidates should note that in order to check their marks, they would need their roll number.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads, ‘JKBOSE 10th Result 2022 ’ -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their roll number and click on the view result tab

Step 4: The JKBOSE Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

Meanwhile, almost 70 thousand students appeared for the JKBSE Class 10 Board Examinations for the Annual Regular Summer Zone.

For the unversed, JKBOSE has already released the Class 12 Kashmir Division results online. Students can also check their results from their official website.

In order to get more details, students can visit the official website of the education board and can get further details on their required queries.