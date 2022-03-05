New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education announced the JKBOSE Results 2021-22 for classes 10 and 12 for Kargil and Leh division on Friday. Students who appeared for the exam from this region can check their 10, 12 results from the official website -- jkbose.nic.in

The exams for JKBOSE class 10, 12 took place in earlier 2021. In order to check the results, students only need their roll number and can log in to the official website.

It should be noted that students from Kargil and Leh division need to check their JKBOSE Results 2021-22, and then download their mark sheets in time. Students also get the opportunity to cross-check details given on the mark sheet and print a copy for future references.

Earlier, the board issued the results for the Jammu and Kashmir Division. Students can check the official website of the education board to get fresh and latest updates and more information.

If you have appeared for the exam, then here's how you can check the results by following this step-wise guide.

JKBOSE Results 2021-22: How to check for Kargil, Leh

Step 1: Go to the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education – jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the result tab -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students will find the appropriate result link for Kargil, Leh -- click on that

Step 4: Enter roll number to login

Step 5: The JKBOSE 10th, 12th Results 2021-22 will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download and print a copy for future references.

