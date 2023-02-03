Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins For 1487 Posts; Here's How To Apply

Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad released a notification for recruitment to the post of Home Guard for Rural and Urban areas. The application process will commence from February 21. The last date to apply will be March 17. Once the application link will be activated candidates can apply at– dhanbad.nic.in.

The Jharkhand Home Defense Corps recruitment process will be filling up 1478 vacant posts for Home Guard. For each male and female candidate, 739 vacant seats will be filled. Out of the total vacancies, 638 vacancies are for Rural Areas and 840 vacancies are for Urban Areas.

Candidates must be qualified till class 7 for Home Guard Rural post while for the Home Guard Urban post candidates must be passed class 10 to apply for this job. The minimum age limit will be 19 years and the maximum age limit will be 40 years to register for this recruitment.

Jharkhand Home Guard Recruitment 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– dhanbad.nic.in.

Step 2: Candidates have to click on the link ‘Apply Online’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Now register yourself for the post.

Step 4: Candidates have to fill up the application form by providing the required details including personal details, educational details, and experience details.

Step 5: Now upload the documents and pay the required fee

Note: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.