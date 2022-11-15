Jharkhand Foundation Day 2022: Who Is Birsa Munda And What Are His Contributions For Tribal Community Of The State?

JHARKHAND Foundation Day is celebrated on November 15 every year to mark the formation of the state. Before partition, Jharkhand was a part of the southern half of Bihar. This day coincides with the birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, who started a war against the British Raj in the late nineteenth century.

Jharkhand is rich in mineral resources such as coal, mica, iron ore, bauxite, copper ore, silver, uranium, graphite, granite, magnetite, dolomite and limestone. Jharkhand is the only state in India to produce coking coal, uranium, and pyrite. The tribals of this state wished for a separate state before the freedom movement.

Birsa Munda was born at Ulihatu in Jharkhand on November 15, 1875, into a Munda family. At that time, the area was under the Bengal presidency. Birsa Munda spent his childhood in Chaibasa and was influenced by the national movement there. At that time, Birsa developed a strong anti-government and anti-missionary belief in his mind.

Birsa Munda started speaking to the people about the exploitation done by the British government. The British agrarian policies suppressed the tribal people and disrupted their way of living. Another problem was the cultural belittlement of the tribal people by the Christian missionaries.

The Mundas used to follow the Khunkhatti system of Joint landholding, under which they usually cleared the forests and made the land fit for cultivation. The cultivation land was owned by the whole clan. The British replace this democratic system with the Zamindari system. Many outsiders entered the tribal area and started exploiting them. The Mundas became forced labourers at their own lands.

During 1894, Birsa announced his fight against the British and started the Munda Ulgulan. He also started his own religion and manifested that he was god's messenger. Tribal people accepted him as their leader. Birsa advocated for the tribal people to avoid the missionaries and return to their traditional way. He also advised people not to pay taxes.

Birsa Munda was arrested in 1895 and released after two years. Again in 1899, he resumed his freedom struggle along with the people. At that time police stations, government property, churches and houses of Zamindars were destroyed. The British caught him in 1900 from Jamkopai forest, Chakradharpur. Birsa Munda died on June 9, 1900, in the Ranchi jail. At that time of his demise, he was 25 years old.