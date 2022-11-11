Jharkhand Cabinet Approves Four Ambitious Schemes For Students & Youths; Know What Benefits Students Will Get

Jharkhand cabinet approves four ambitious schemes for students and youths

The Jharkhand Cabinet has approved four ambitious schemes to promote education and skill development of students and youths. On Thursday, the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren approved the four schemes and 34 other agendas.

Higher and Technical Education departments are covered under the scheme. The four schemes are Mukhya Mantri Shiksha Prothsahan Yojana (MMSPY), Eklavya Prasikshan Yojana (EPY), Guruji Student Credit Card Yojana (GSCCY), and Labour department's Mukhya Mantri Sarathi Yojana (MMSY).

"President Droupadi Murmu will officially launch these schemes on Jharkhand's Foundation day on November 15," cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said on Thursday.

Know what benefits students will get from these schemes

- Class 10 pass students will be provided free coaching at Jharkhand-based institutions for entrance examinations of engineering, medical, common law admission test, mass communication, fashion designing, hotel management and chartered accounting. This comes under the MMSPY scheme.

- A provision of Rs 2,500 scholarship per month for lodging and other student expenses.

- The eligibility condition for the scheme is that the student's parents should not come under the income tax criteria.

- The department aims to provide the scheme's benefit to 8,000 students annually.

- A detailed guideline for the selection of students and coaching institutions will be issued soon.

- Free coaching will be provided for various Job oriented competitive examinations such as the union public service commission, Jharkhand public service commission, bank PO, bank clerk, railways and staff selection commission.

- The department has set a target to provide coaching to 2,700 students in a year.

- Financial help to students selected for higher education, engineering, medical and others.

- Students will be given a credit card with a maximum limit of Rs 15 lakh. Students can spend 30 per cent of Rs 15 lakh for non-institutional expenses such as lodging, food, books, laptops, etc.

- Students will get this credit at an interest rate of 4 per cent and will get 15 years to repay the loan. The EMI will start one year after completion of the course.

- The youths will be trained in various skilling programmes such as tailoring, sewing and carpentering

- If any trainees did not get a job after three months of training, an unemployment allowance of Rs 1,000 to boys and Rs 1,500 to girls or physically challenged trainee will be given amount till the end of first year.