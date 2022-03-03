Ranchi | Jagran Education Desk: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has released the admit cards for the JAC Class 10 Board exam 2022. Students appearing for the exams can download the JAC Class 10 admit card from the official website (jac.jharkhand.gov.in).

According to the Jharkhand Board exam 2022 timetable, Class 10 exams are scheduled to begin on March 24 and conclude on April 20. Furthermore, the JAC Class 10 Term - I exam will be held from 9:45 am to 11:20 am. The board will conduct the Term-II exams from 11:25 am to 1:05 pm. As per the official data, nearly eight lakh students will be appearing for the classes 10 and 12 board exams in the state.

"We are all prepared for taking the board examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 from March 24. The examination will take place in offline mode. However, all Covid guidelines including social distancing and wearing mask will be ensured at the examination places," JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh told PTI.

"The number of students appearing in both examinations will be higher than the previous year," he added.

Here's a look at how candidates can download their admit cards.

1. Log on to the official website of JAC -- jac.jharkhand.gov.in

2. Click on the link which says, 'Secondary Exam Admit Card 2022'.

3. Enter your JAC class 10 login id and password and click on submit.

4. Your JAC Class 10 admit cards will be displayed.

5. Download it and take the printout of the same for future reference.

Earlier on February 28, the JAC released Class 12 Admit Card 2022. According to the Jharkhand Board exam 2022 timetable, Class 12 exams are scheduled to begin on March 24. The Term 1 exam will begin at 2:00 PM and will end at 3:35 PM and the term 2 exams will be conducted from 3:40 PM to 5:30 PM.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha