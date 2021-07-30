JAC 12th Result 2021: The class 12 exams were initially scheduled to start from May 4 and end on May 22, however, the Jharkhand government first postponed the exams and later cancelled the class 12 board exams 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be releasing the class 12 board exam results 2021 today. As per the JAC, the results will be declared after 3 pm on the official website of JAC at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The Jharkhand Class 12 Board Exams 2021 were cancelled this year in wake of the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The class 12 exams were initially scheduled to start from May 4 and end on May 22, however, the Jharkhand government first postponed the exams and later cancelled the class 12 board exams 2021.

With an aim to release the class 12th results, the JAC had announced alternative evaluation criteria to assess the class 12th marks of the students. As per the evaluation criteria announced by the JAC, a student's marks in class 11 were considered. In this, 80% weightage was given to theory exams while 20% weightage was given to practical exams. For subjects that didn't have practical exams or could not be conducted, they will be evaluated based on the internal assessment marks in those subjects.

Here's how to check JAC Class 12 Board Exam Result 2021:

Go to the official website- jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads about Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results. (Direct link will be available soon)

Enter the details as asked like roll number, date of birth and click on submit.

Your JAC 12th Result 2021 will be displayed on your screen.

Download or note down the marks for future references.

Earlier yesterday, the JAC released the class 10th board exam result 2021. As per the results, of the total 433571 students who registered for the exam, as many as 415924 candidates have been declared as pass. With this, the Jharkhand Board has attained its highest ever pass percentage as 95.93% of students who registered for matric have passed. This is a huge jump from last year when 75.01 per cent of students passed the exam. Further, this year, a record 27031 students have got first division.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan