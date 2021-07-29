LIVE JAC 10th Result 2021 DECLARED: This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 95.93 per cent, out of which as many as 2,70,931 students have secured First Division in JAC Matric Result 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Jharkhand Academic Council has declared JAC Class 10 Result 2021 on Thursday. The result was announced by the state Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto at the press conference. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 95.93 per cent, out of which as many as 2,70,931 students have secured First Division in JAC Matric Result 2021. Students can check and download the JAC Class 10 scorecard via official website--jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

This year a total of 4,33,571 students registered for the class 10 exam, out of which 4,15,924 students have been declared 'Pass'.

JAC Class 10 Result 2021: Topper List

First Division: 2,70,931 students

Second Division: 1,33,924 students

Third Division: 11,069 students

JAC Class 10 Result 2021: List of websites

jac.nic.in, jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jharresults.nic.in.

How to download JAC Class 10 Result 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board--jac.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 Result link

Step 3: Enter roll number, etc. as mentioned on admit card

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: JAC class 10 Result will display on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Students who will not be satisfied with their JAC class 10 result, will be given the chance to appear for the offline exam. The date and other details will be announced once the result is declared.

JAC Class 10 Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Since the exam was not held this year, Jharkhand Board chalked out fair assessment criteria to mark the students. As per criteria, the marks will be calculated based on their final exams in Class 9 and Class 10 preboard, Unit test, half years and internal assessment.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the Jharkhand board or Jagran English for the latest updates on JAC Class 10 Result 2021.

