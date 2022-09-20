Jharkhand Council Announces JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022 On jacresults.com | Here's How To Check

Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has released the class 10th, and 12th Compartment Result 2022 on Tuesday, September 20. The candidates who appeared for the JAC 10, and 12 supplementary exams can download the results from the official website, jacresults.com. With compartment exam results, JAC has also released the results for Madhyama and Madarsa exams and the same can be checked on the official website as well.

According to JAC, the pass percentage in the secondary compartment exam was 48.36 per cent, while in the intermediate compartment exam, the pass percentage in the Science stream was 46.22 per cent, Commerce- 77.52 per cent, Arts- 58.93 per cent. Also, the pass percentage in the Madhyama exam touched 96.17 per cent, while for the Madrasa exam, the pass percentage of Fazil was at 100 per cent, Alim-H- 97.56 per cent, and Alim- 98.93 per cent.

Currently, the result link for both Class 10 and Class 12 has been activated. Candidates will have to choose their faculty/course and then enter the rolling code and roll number. Once the details are entered, the result will appear on the screen. The results are available for all three streams for Class 12 - Arts, Commerce and Science. Candidates can refer to the step-by-step process on how to download.

JAC 10th 12th Compartment Result: How to download

Visit the website - jacresults.com

Click on the link that reads 'Results of Compartment Intermediate Examination 2022'

Now, select the faculty/stream for Class 12 Compartment Result

Enter your roll code and roll number

The result will appear on the screen

Download the result and keep a copy for future use

The exam for the JAC 10th and 12th was conducted in the month of August for those candidates who either did not qualify in the board exams or missed the chance. For the latest updates, visit the websites or check Jagran English