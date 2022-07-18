JEECUP Results 2022: Polytechnic Entrance Exam Scorecards To Be Released Today; Here's How To Check

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is all set to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2022) result. This will put a full stop to the wait of lakhs of students. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a tab on the official website. Once the results are out, students can check and download the results from the official website -- jeecup.admissions.nic.in

"JEECUP 2022 results will be announced on July 18 evening," the notification read.

Students should note that in order to download their scorecards, they must have their log-in credentials- application number and date of birth.

The education body conducted the exam on June 27. Earlier the exam was scheduled for June 6. However, it got deferred and took place on June 27. Later in the next month, the education body released the answer key for the JEECUP 2022.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JEECUP Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official page -- jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students need to talk click on the link that reads 'JEECUP 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open in front of candidates.

Step 4: Enter the UPJEE roll number, date of birth, and security pin

Step 5: Now, candidates need to submit.

Step 6: UPJEE 2022 result will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download the UPJEE scorecard, and take a printout for further reference.

Candidates should note that those who will clear the entrance exam will further be eligible for the counselling process. After the counselling process, students will be offered admission on the basis of their choices and ranks through a seat allocation process.

The seat allotment process will be done in three rounds. Also, the exam is a computer-based exam. Students who want to get enrolled in courses such as engineering diploma, management, and post-diploma take the exam.