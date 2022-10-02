JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 5 Allotment Results Declared; Check How To Download

The seat allotment results of the Joint Entrance Examination for Council, Polytechnic, or JEECUP Counseling 2022 Round 5 have been declared. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to check and download the results from the official website -- jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Students should note that in order to download the results, they would need the key in their application number and password. Since the education body has declared the results, candidates can check the results through the official link.

As per the schedule shared by the education board, document Verification at the district Help Centres as per the seat allotted in Round 5 will take place from October 1 to 3, 2022. During the same period, students are advised to pay the fees through their Login portal.

If you also appeared in the allotment process and want to download the results, then here's how you can download them by following these simple steps.

JEECUP 2022 Round 5 Seat Allotment Result: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads "Seat Allotment Result of Round 5 for JEECUP 2022 Counselling" -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students will come to a login page

Step 4: Students have to enter the key given in the application number and the password

Step 5: Check your JEECUP Counselling Seat Allotment Result

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the result for the future use

Candidates who will accept the given seats will have to submit the required documents at their respective institutes at the time of reporting. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.