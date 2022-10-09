JEECUP Counseling 2022: Dates For Round 6 to 8 Counselling Session Revised; Check Details Here

The dates of the JEECUP 2022 counselling for round 6 to 8 has been revised by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh. Students who are appearing for the counselling session can visit the official website and check the dates -- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule shared by the education board, the round 6 registration process will start on October 6 and will come to an end on October 10. Meanwhile, the allotment of seats will be available on October 13 and from October 14 to 16, the process of document verification at the allotted institutes will take place.

On the other hand, Round 7 registration will take place from October 14 to October 16, 2022, whereas the fee payment for registration and choice filling facility will be held from October 17 to October 18, 2022. On October 19, the results for the allotment of seats will be made available. From October 20 to October 22, 2022, the process of document verification at the allotted institutes will take place.

The education board will open the seat withdrawal window from October 14 to October 22, 2022. Further for Round 8, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of the education board.

Further, if you also wish to register for counselling and want to know the process-wise guide, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JEECUP Counseling 2022: How to register

Step 1: Go to the official website -- Jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'registrations' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to register and then login

Step 4: Now, students need to fill in the details and pay the fee

Step 5: Click on submit

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

For more details, students are advised to check the official website of the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh.