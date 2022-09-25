JEECUP 2022: Round 4 Counselling Registration Begins; Check How To Apply

The registration process for the UP JEE (Polytechnic) counselling 2022 round 4 has been started today (September 25) by the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). Candidates who are interested in registering for the counselling process are advised to visit the official website of the education board --jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Students should note that in order to apply for Uttar Pradesh JEE (Polytechnic) counselling, they need to log in using their application form first. Later candidates need to fill in the form and upload the asked documents. Lastly, students have to pay their fees and fill out the choices and select the locking option.

Meanwhile, candidates who are eligible for the counselling can only register online by paying the application fee, filling out the choices, and locking their choices from September 25 to 26, 2022.

If you also want to register for counselling, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 4: How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website -- -jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students need to find the activity board

Step 3: Now, students need to find the link that reads "JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 4 Registration" -- Click on that

Step 4: Now, students need to enter their application number and date of birth

Step 5: Register with the required details for round 4 counselling

Step 6: Now, students need to select their preference and click on submit

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the form for future use.

The results for the Uttar Pradesh JEE (Polytechnic) counselling round four seat allotment will be declared on September 27. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education board for more information.