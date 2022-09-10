JEECUP 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared On jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Here's How To Download

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) 2022 result has been declared. Candidates who have registered for the counselling can visit the official website--jeecup.admissions.nic.in and check their results.

In order to check the results, candidates need to enter their application number and password.

Candidates can also refer to the below-mentioned steps and check their JEECUP Counselling 2022 results.

JEECUP Counselling 2022: How To Check Results?

Step 1: At first, candidates need to visit the official website--jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: You will now see the homepage appearing on the screen. Now, click on the link that reads "Seat Allotment Result of Round 1 for JEECUP 2022 Counselling".

Step 3: A new login page will now appear on your screen.

Step 4: Enter your application number and password.

Step 5: As soon as you enter the login credentials, your JEECUP Counselling Seat Allotment Result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Further, candidates must note that they will have to carry their allotment letters and the necessary document as asked for the verification and pay the fees at the help centers in order to confirm admission.

Additionally, candidates can also check the below-mentioned schedule for JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 1, for detailed information:

JEECUP Counselling 2022 Round 1 Schedule

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result -- 10-Sep-22

Round 1 Document verification, freeze/float option -- Sep 11, 2022 to Sep 13, 2022

Round 2 registration -- Sep 11, 2022 to Sep 13, 2022

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result -- 14-Sept

It must be noted by the candidates that the JEECUP Round 2 counseling registration will also start tomorrow, September 11, 2022, and the applicants will be allowed to fill and lock choices till September 13, 2022.

The JEECUP Counselling 2022 will be held n three rounds and the classes for Session 2022-23 will commence from September 24, 2022.

NOTE: Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the latest information.