New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: On May 7, the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic or UPJEE(P) 2022 application form correction window was opened by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh. The education board has released a new schedule and according to it, students can make corrections in their forms till May 12. Candidates who have registered for the exam and want to make changes in their JEECUP 2022 application form can visit the official website -- jeecup.nic.in.

The Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh will conduct the JEECUP 2022 exam. This is a state-level exam and allows candidates to get admission in diploma courses of engineering (polytechnic).

If you have also registered for the exam and want to make amendments in your application forms, then here's how you can do it by following the step-wise guide.

UP JEE 2022: How to make corrections?

Step 1: Go to the official window -- jeecup.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website candidates will find the link that reads “JEECUP correction form” -- click on that

Step 3:Now this will direct the candidate to a new login page in which they have to enter their application number, password, and security pin

Step 4: Once done -- click on sign-in button

Step 5: JEECUP application form 2022 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Now, candidates can make changes in the application form

Step 7: Once done, click on submit button

Candidates should note that the exam will be multiple-choice questions (MCQ). The total duration of the exam will be 2 hours 30 minutes and will be 100 marks. The education body will conduct the exam from June 6 to 10, 2022.

As per the schedule shared by the education body, the answer key of the exam will be released on June 13 following which the results will be declared on June 17.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen