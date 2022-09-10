JEECUP 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Declared Today; Here's How To Check

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP 2022) first seat allotment list is all set to release today (September 10). Once the EECUP 2022 first seat allotment is released, students can check it on the official website -- jeecup.nic.in

Students who have registered for the JEECUP Counseling 2022 Round 1, their seat allotment results will be declared today (September 10). Once the results are declared, the education body will activate the link for students to check their seat allotment results.

JEECUP Counseling 2022 Round 1 Schedule

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result -- 10-Sep-22

Round 1 Document verification, freeze/float option -- Sep 11, 2022 to Sep 13, 2022

Round 2 registration -- Sep 11, 2022 to Sep 13, 2022

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result -- 14-Sept

UP JEECUP 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find a link that read 'JEECUP 2022 round 1 seat allotment 2022 result' -- Click

Step 3: Now, students need to enter log-in details- application number, password

Step 4: JEECUP 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Further, candidates should note that they will have to carry their allotment letters and the necessary document as asked for the verification and pay the fees at the help centers in order to confirm admission.

Back on July 18, 2022, the UPJEE (Polytechnic) exam results were announced. Candidates who want to get enrolled in the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh appear for the state-level exam of UPJEE (Polytechnic).

In case, if a candidate is not satisfied with their UPJEE (P) allotted seats, they have the option to avail of the FLOAT option with a payment of Rs 3000. The second round of JEECUP counselling registration will begin on September 11.