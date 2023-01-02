JEEAfterBoards: JEE Mains Candidates Demand Session 1 Be Held After Board Exams On Twitter

National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released the exam dates for JEE Main 2023. Many JEE aspirants are now demanding to postpone JEE main session 1 exam dates which makes '#JEEAfterBoards' trending on Twitter. NTA has scheduled to conduct the JEE Main 2023 twice this year. The first session will be held between January 24 and 31, 2023, while the second session will be held from April 6 to 12, 2023.

Aspirants, using the hashtags #JEEAfterBoards, #PostponeJEEMains, #justiceforjee2023, #remove75PercentCriteria, #NamoJiHelpJeeAspirants and #JeeMains2023 on social media, tagged the prime minister, education ministry, and National Testing Agency (NTA) raising their demands to postpone exam dates.

Students are also upset because they claim that the gap between the JEE Main exam and the Board exam practicals is very less, making it difficult for them to give their best in both crucial exams. CBSE 12 board exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 15, 2023, while practical exams are being conducted from today.

A petition has also been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking the postponement of the January session as the Class 12 pre-board examinations of many boards are to be held next month. The petition has also challenged the 75 per cent criteria to be eligible for JEE Main 2023.

The JEE Main first session will be held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January. While the second session of JEE Main is to be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. The JEE main registration process is undergoing candidates can apply till January 12, 2023. Candidates can apply at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Take a look at what the aspirants have to say:



