With the crucial JEE and NEET exam scheduled for next month, the National Testing Agency has issued a fresh set of guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran Educationucation Desk: With the crucial JEE and NEET exam scheduled for next month, the National Testing Agency has issued a fresh set of guidelines in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. In its notification, the regulator said it has formulated uidelines for the various controls / measures that are required to be implemented on the day of the exam at each Examination Centres." Notably, the JEE examinations wil be conducted between September 1 and 6; whereas NEET, which facilitates entry into government-run medical colleges, is scheduled for September 13.

Following are the instructions that JEE/NETT particpants need to follow at the exam centre

1) Candidates need not mandatorily need to wear face mask and hand gloves while giving the exams.

2) Candidates will asked to remove the mask worn by them from home, and "use the mask provided at centre only".

3) Candidates are also instructed to carry a personal bottle of water and hand sanitizer to the exam centre

4) Apart from the above mentioned items, only Admit Card will be allowed inside the examination centre. Before they enter the examination hall, they will have to wash their hands with soap and water.

5) To avoid crowd at the examination centre, candidates will be given differnt time slots for reporting. Candidates will be informed about their reporting through SMS.

6) Candidates will be required to maintain a space of at least 6 feet from each other at all time.

7) Candidates with a temperature higher than 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit, will shifted to Isolation Room

8) All processes such as frisking, verification of documents will be done inside the Registration Room.

9) Candidates are required to display the admit card, ID proof and other documents from across the table to the invigilator.

10) Post-verification, the Invigilator will locate Candidate’s seat in the seat allocation list

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha