New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a review petition filed by six states against its decision to allow medical and engineering entrance exams in September. he apex court on August 17 had refused to entertain any plea to postpone the exam in view of the coronavirus pandemic on grounds that deferment would jeopardize the future of students.

The ministers had claimed that the top court order failed to secure the safety, security and Right to Life of the students appearing for the NEET/JEE exams. It also said the Court ignored "teething logistical difficulties" to be faced in conducting the exams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plea said that only two reasons given by the court - life must go on and students should not lose an academic year - do not constitute an authoritative and comprehensive judicial scrutiny of the issue.

Meanwhile, the JEE exams for admission to engineering courses commenced on Tuesday, with thousands of students turning up for the test amid strict precautions for COVID prevention protocols.

Around 8.58 lakh candidates registered for the JEE-Main (Joint Entrance Examination) and 15.97 lakh students for NEET.

Staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gate, distribution of masks and maintaining social distancing as candidates are among the scenes being witnessed at the exam centres across the country.

National Testing Agency (NTA) which conducts both the exams is holding JEE Main Exams from September 1 to September 6, while NEET exams will be held on September 13.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha