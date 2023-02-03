JEE Mains Result 2023: January Session Likely To Be Released Next Week At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the result for JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam soon. Recently, NTA released the Answer Key along with the question papers with recorded responses. Once released candidates can download the result at– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the media report, JEE Main 2023 result is expected to release next week. As the JEE Main Answer key 2023 is released and NTA will prepare the JEE final answer key based on the response submitted by the aspirants. Candidates can raise objections against the JEE answer key till tomorrow.

According to the NTA data, over 8.6 lakh candidates appeared for the paper 1 exam which is for BE/BTech course while over 0.46 lakh candidates appeared for paper 2 which is for BArch/BPlanning courses.

NTA also disclosed the male-female ratio, stating that over 2.6 lakh female students took the exam for the BE/BTech course, while over 6 lakh male students took the exam. In Paper 2, the male ratio was also higher, 25 thousand male students took the exam, while 21 thousand females attempted the session 1 exam.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 exams were concluded on Wdnesday while the session 2 examinations will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. NTA will soon start the registration process for JEE Main April Session.

JEE Main is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.