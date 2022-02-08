New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency, NTA conducts the two major papers in India is the Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Mains 2022, and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET exam 2022. Now, for this year, exam dates have not been announced by the agency yet but it is likely that NTA might issue the dates for NEET 2022 exams and JEE Main 2022 exams soon. NTA will announce the dates on nta.ac.in

As per various reports, It is suggested that JEE Main 2022 exam might begin from March while NEET 2022 exam may be conducted in May or June. Meanwhile, interested students will be able to register for JEE Main 2022 and NEET exams 2022 once the Application process starts.

Candidates must know that the registration for JEE Mains and NEET 2022 is likely to start from February itself. However, no official announcement regarding dates has been done yet.

JEE Mains 2022: Exam Date

Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Mains 2022 are undergraduate level entrance test for engineering and other science courses in India, that is conducted by National Testing Agency. Tentatively, the first exams is expected to begin only in April. As per reports, the delay in exams is because of many state boards and CBSE has not announced the Board exams date for 2022-23 yet.

Students who are interested in taking exams must know that only candidates who have passed class 12th or any other equivalent qualifying examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 are eligible for the JEE Mains 2022 exams.

NEET 2022: Exams date

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET exams are entrance test for undergraduate medical and dental courses, that is conducted by NTA. Earlier, it was speculated that the NEET 2022 exams would be conducted in May but now, as per the latest developments, the reports suggest it might be conducted in June or probably July 2022.

Students who are interested in taking exams must know that only candidates who have passed class 12th or any other equivalent qualifying examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 are eligible for the NEET Exams 2022 with a compulsory subject Biology, Physics, and Chemistry

For more details and latest updates on JEE Mains 2022 and NEET Exams 2022, candidates are advised to keep a regular check here or on the official website of NTA.

Posted By: Ashita Singh