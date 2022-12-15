JEE Mains Exam 2023: Registration Begins At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Apply

THE National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main Exam 2023 notification on Thursday, December 15. The registrations for the same are now open and those who want to appear for the exam can visit the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in and complete the registration.

According to the official notice, the last date for the same is January 12, 2023, and students are adviced to complete their registrations on time to avoid the last-minute problems.

JEE Main 2023: How To Register?

Those who want to apply for JEE Main 2023 can follow the given steps and complete the registration procedures:

Step 1: Go to the official website-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Scroll below and tap on the link for JEE Main 2023 application.

Step 3: Do the registration and then fill out the required details.

Step 4: Do the payment and submit the application form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout and keep it for future reference.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE (Main) includes two papers. The exams for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) are held for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, IITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). The exam is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is held for admissions to IITs.

Meanwhile, Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses across India.

According to the official notice released by JEE Mains, the exams will be held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January 2023.

Note: For the latest updates, students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of JEE Mains.