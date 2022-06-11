New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Mains 2022. The admit card will be out for session 1. Candidates who registered for the exam and want to download their admit cards are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once released, students can check and download their admit card from NTA's website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Students should note that in order to download the admit card, students must have their registration number and password. Only registered candidates will be able to download NTA JEE Mains admit card 2022.

If you have also registered for the exam and want to download your admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these step-wise guides here.

How to download JEE Main admit card 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Students on the homepage of the website will find the link that reads, ‘JEE Main admit card download’ -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to log in using their credentials such as application number and date of birth/password.

Step 4: The JEE Mains session 1 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Now, students are advised to check JEE Main 2022 exam time and exam centre details on the admit card

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the NTA JEE Mains 2022 to admit card for future use

The education body will conduct the exam in two sessions namely in June and July. The JEE Main 2022 session 1 exam dates are June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2022.

After clearing the JEE main exam, students can get admission to B.E/B.Tech courses at NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs).

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen