JEE Mains 2023 Syllabus: Check Exam Pattern, Date Sheet And Other Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released the exam syllabus for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2023. The exam will commence on January 24 next year. There will be three sections in the Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) paper of the JEE Mains 2023 which includes Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Candidates can check and download the syllabus at – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Mains 2023 consists of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to UG engineering programmes including BE and BTech, while paper 2 is conducted for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses. The exam will be held in two sessions in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Session 1 will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31, while the second session will be held on April 06, 08, 10, 11 and 12 next year.

For each correct answer in the JEE mains 2023 exam, four marks will be awarded. While for every incorrect answer candidates will get a minus one mark and for unanswered questions or marked for review no marks will be given.

In accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE Mains 2023 will be conducted in English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The option of language for question paper should be exercised while filling up the application form online and it cannot be changed at a later stage. However, for the correctness of the questions in all the question papers, the English version will be taken as the final.

Candidates must understand the exam pattern thoroughly and go through the JEE Main syllabus, as this will help them gain sufficient information about important chapters and topics. Aspirants can also solve the previous year's question papers as this will help to understand the question pattern, types of questions, duration of the exam and marking scheme. Candidates must also try to attempt mock tests of all subjects.