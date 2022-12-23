JEE Mains 2023: Students Flood Twitter Demanding Postponement Of JEE Mains; See Reactions

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released the exam dates for JEE Main 2023. Many JEE aspirants are now demanding that JEE Main 2023 should be postponed as the exam will clash with CBSE Board Exam dates. The aspiring candidates have also raked up the sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in India. The first session of the engineering entrance exam is scheduled from January 24 to 31 next year.

The class 12 CBSE board exams are scheduled to be held from February 15 next year while practical exams will be conducted in January. Aspirants, using the hashtag "#postponeJEEMains" on social media, tagged the education ministry and National Testing Agency (NTA) raising their demands to postpone exam dates.

Students are sharing their disappointment on Twitter and are demanding JEE Main 2023 session 1 be delayed. Social media is flooded with the reactions shared by the students over JEE Mains 2023 exam dates. Though the theory exam dates and JEE mains exam dates do not clash, students have expressed that they would find it difficult to prepare because they would be in the middle of their practical exams.

The board exams for class 12 are expected to commence in February next year. Students worry that they may have to compromise their preparations for the JEE Main Exam or the Board Exam, which would result in poor performance. Recently, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also approached NTA asking for the postponement of the JEE Main Exam.

Take a look at what the aspirants have to say:

