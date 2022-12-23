JEE Mains 2023: Students Flood Twitter Demanding Postponement Of JEE Mains; See Reactions

Updated: Fri, 23 Dec 2022 05:49 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released the exam dates for JEE Main 2023. Many JEE aspirants are now demanding that JEE Main 2023 should be postponed as the exam will clash with CBSE Board Exam dates. The aspiring candidates have also raked up the sudden increase in COVID-19 cases in India. The first session of the engineering entrance exam is scheduled from January 24 to 31 next year.
The class 12 CBSE board exams are scheduled to be held from February 15 next year while practical exams will be conducted in January. Aspirants, using the hashtag "#postponeJEEMains" on social media, tagged the education ministry and National Testing Agency (NTA) raising their demands to postpone exam dates.
Students are sharing their disappointment on Twitter and are demanding JEE Main 2023 session 1 be delayed. Social media is flooded with the reactions shared by the students over JEE Mains 2023 exam dates. Though the theory exam dates and JEE mains exam dates do not clash, students have expressed that they would find it difficult to prepare because they would be in the middle of their practical exams.
The board exams for class 12 are expected to commence in February next year. Students worry that they may have to compromise their preparations for the JEE Main Exam or the Board Exam, which would result in poor performance. Recently, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also approached NTA asking for the postponement of the JEE Main Exam.
Take a look at what the aspirants have to say:
Humbly requesting @narendramodi Ji 🙏🏻 with folded hands 🙏🏻— Pradeep Rawat🇮🇳 (@ThePradeepRawat) December 16, 2022
Please allow 1st attempt of #JEEMains
In the month of April 2023 instead of Jan 2023 so that #JEEMain2023 aspirants & Droppers get enough time to prepare for #jeemains2023 #ModiJiHelpJeeAspirants2023
Please 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FCGeZZz0Vi
Requesting the Concerned authorities to pls Reschedule the dates of #JEEMains2023 .— GAFFAR (@GAFFAR34053416) December 23, 2022
• #JEEMains Session-1 Should be in Apr not in jan
• Remove 75% Criteria. #jeemainsinapril #jeemains2023inapril #JEEMain2023inApril @DG_NTA
#JEEMain2023 @PMOIndia@EduMinOfIndia@ravishndtv
I request @PMOIndia @dpradhanbjp @narendramodi @DG_NTA please shift Jee mains January attempt to April. Please think about the future of students. I also request to remove 75% criteria.#StudentsLivesMatter #JEEMain2023inApril #75GoBack #JusticeForDroppers #postponejeemains2023— Ark (@iamarkpandey) December 23, 2022
@DG_NTA @EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia how long students will raise there issues? #jeemains2023 #JEEMain #JEEMain2023inApril @DanitaYadav @AskAnshul @anubha1812 @ThePradeepRawat @erPawanBhadana @ndtveducation @AditiAlurkar @DeekshaTeri @ZamanSumaila @JagranNews @vani_mehrotra pic.twitter.com/p0mnwF32nc— rishika (@themandylive) December 23, 2022
Dear @narendramodi Ji🙏🏻— Alakh Pandey (@PhysicsWallah_) December 23, 2022
Please Take up 🙏🏻#JeeMainsPeCharcha2023
at #ParikshaPeCharcha2023
A humble request to @DG_NTA to show the humanity towards the jee aspirants... Please remove the basic criteria of 75% in #JEEMains
.#JEEMain2023 #JEEMain2023inApril #JEE
#JEEMain2023inApril— narayani (@narayan46417720) December 23, 2022
Aap log humari problem kyu nhi smajhte
Plz help kriye sir @pmo
Bhot jyada pressure h
Sir.mujhe.migrane prblm hh sir kuch.kriye hadd se jyada load hh
Try to understand
Dont do this......@DG_NTA @ThePradeepRawat @anubha
@PMOIndia— marvel squad (@marvelsquad17) December 23, 2022
Humble Request to @narendramodi
#JEEMain2023inApril sir we have our practicals preboards in jan school wont give admit card without preboards boards in feb please understand this is mental pressure https://t.co/dQHVC8WxMO