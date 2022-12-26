JEE Mains 2023: Students Demand Postponement Of JEE Mains Exams On Twitter

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently released the exam dates for JEE Main 2023. Many JEE aspirants are now demanding to postpone JEE main exam dates, to remove the 75 per cent criteria and less gap between sessions of JEE Main 2023 exam. The first session of the engineering entrance exam is scheduled from January 24 to 31 next year.

The class 12 CBSE board exams are scheduled to be held from February 15 next year while practical exams will be conducted in January. Aspirants, using the hashtags #PostponeJEEMains, #justiceforjee2023, #remove75PercentCriteria, #NamoJiHelpJeeAspirants and #JeeMains2023 on social media, tagged the prime minister, education ministry and National Testing Agency (NTA) raising their demands to postpone exam dates.

Students are planning to start a Twitter campaign on Tuesday for JEE Main 2023. According to the reports, the Twitter campaign will be based on two factors including

-Reschedule JEE Main First Session

-Remove 75% Eligibility Criteira

Students are sharing their disappointment on Twitter and are demanding JEE Main 2023 session 1 be delayed. Social media is flooded with the reactions shared by the students over JEE Mains 2023 exam dates. Though the theory exam dates and JEE mains exam dates do not clash, students have expressed that they would find it difficult to prepare because they would be in the middle of their practical exams. The board exams for class 12 are expected to commence in February next year.

Students worry that they may have to compromise their preparations for the JEE Main Exam or the Board Exam, which would result in poor performance. Recently, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also approached NTA asking for the postponement of the JEE Main Exam. And All India Students Union (AISU) also sent a representation to the Ministry of Education addressed to Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, urging him to reschedule the JEE Main 2023 examination dates

Take a look at what the aspirants have to say:

Attention ⚠️! #JEEMains2023 Aspirants. #JEEMain2023inApril #jeemains2023inapril



🔵Mega Twitter Campaign



• For #JEEMain2023 Session-1 in April

• To Remove 75% Criteria



Date: 27 Dec 2022; Tue

Time: 7 PM Onwards

Hashtag: will be Announced soon pic.twitter.com/0cOyQru0D5 — Pragyan 🇮🇳 (@Er_Pragyan_01) December 26, 2022