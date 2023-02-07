JEE Mains Result 2023 Live Updates: January Session Result Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Topper List

JEE Mains 2023 Result Latest News Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the results of the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 for Engineering (BE/BTech) paper 1. JEE Main result for paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning courses) is yet to be released. The exam was conducted from January 24 to February 1 at test centers across the country and abroad. Candidates can download the results at– jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in. The JEE Main session 2 registrations will begin today, February 7, 2023. The last date for registration will be March 7, 2023, till 9 pm. JEE Main Session 2 exam will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023.