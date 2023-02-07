JEE Mains Result 2023 Live Updates: January Session Result Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Topper List

-
11:30 AM
NTA JEE Main result: Factors determining JEE Mains cut-off
-Number of candidates appeared for the exam.
-Difficulty level of JEE Main 2022 exam.
-Number of seats available.
-Previous year JEE Main cutoff trends.
-
10:51 AM
JEE Mains Result 2023: JEE toppers list announced, students who got 100 percentile in session 1
Kaushal Vijayvargiya
Deshank Pratap Singh
Harshul Sanjay Bhai
Soham Das
Divyansh Hemendra Shinde
Krish Gupta
-
10:44 AM
JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Important Dates
Online Submission of Application Form– February 7 to March 7 (up to 09.00 P.M.)
Last date to fill the online application– March 7 (9 pm)
Last date for successful transaction of prescribed application fee– March 7 (11:50 pm)
Announcement of the City of Examination– Third week of March
JEE Main 2023 admit card– Last week of March
Dates of Examination– April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 2023
-
10:30 AM
JEE Main Result 2023: Here’s How To Check
Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link JEE Main result 2023 on the home page.
Step 3: Now enter the login details and click on submit.
Step 4: The JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen.
Note: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
-
10:18 AM
JEE Main Result 2023: Last year JEE Main toppers
1. Shrenik Mohan Sakala from Maharashtra
2. Navya from Rajasthan
3. Sarthak Maheshwari from Haryana
-
10:10 AM
JEE Main: JEE Advanced Exam 2023
The top 2,50,000 qualifiers of JEE Main will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced 2023 exam.
-
10:03 AM
JEE Main result 2023: Final answer key released
NTA has also released final answer key of JEE Main 2023 session 1, along with results. Candidates can check both at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
-
09:55 AM
JEE Main 2023 result: Session 2 registration from today
NTA will start registration process for JEE Mains session 2 today, February 7.
-
09:51 AM
JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Result
NTA has released the results for Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2023. Candidates can check the result at-- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains 2023 Result Latest News Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the results of the first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 for Engineering (BE/BTech) paper 1. JEE Main result for paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning courses) is yet to be released. The exam was conducted from January 24 to February 1 at test centers across the country and abroad. Candidates can download the results at– jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in. The JEE Main session 2 registrations will begin today, February 7, 2023. The last date for registration will be March 7, 2023, till 9 pm. JEE Main Session 2 exam will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023.
07 February 2023