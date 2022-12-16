‘Dates Not Conducive, Should Be Extended’, Students After NTA Announces JEE Mains 2023 Schedule

Updated: Fri, 16 Dec 2022 04:13 PM IST
Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) recently released the exam dates for session 1 of the engineering entrance exam will be held in January next year. The JEE Main exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. The exam dates have left students and teachers worried as board exams are also due in next month and the theory exams will be conducted in February next year.
CBSE Board Exam date 2023 for the practicals exam has already been released and the practicals will start from January 1 in their respective schools. However, many schools have winter vacations during this time, so most schools will conduct the practicals from the second week of January.
Students are sharing their disappointment on Twitter and are demanding JEE Main 2023 session 1 to be held in April next year. Social media is flooded with the reactions shared by the students over JEE Mains 2023 exam dates.
Candidates who have cleared their class 12th examination this year or the previous year can appear for the JEE main 2023 exam. While students appearing for the board exam in 2023 are also eligible to appear in the examination. The top 2.5 lakh candidates who will qualify for JEE Main are permitted to take the JEE Advanced exam.
JEE Mains 2023: Students' Reaction
Take a look at what the students have to say
#JEEMains in January is causing lot of stress to Students as well as Parents @DG_NTA— sumit singh (@sumitsi93071113) December 16, 2022
If we really believe that we need to support our youth then #JEEMain2023 1st attempt should be in April which will give enough preparation time and Boards too will be over beforehand!
Humble Request to @DG_NTA@dpradhanbjp@narendramodi— Vedika (@star_vedu) December 16, 2022
1. POSTPONE JEE Main 2023 Jan Attempt to April
2. Remove the 75 Percent Criteria #JEEMain2023inApril #75GoBack #JusticeForDroppers #jeemainsinapril..
#nta #jeemainsinapril #JEEMain2023 #jeemain— prince maurya (@princem95982092) December 16, 2022
Please #DG_nta
Please sir postpone jee 1 attempt to April .. isn't our humble request to you 🙏🏻
& Also remove 75% criteria for dropper students 😥
Please re-tweet!
#JEEMAINSINAPRIL BIHAR BOARD EXAM FROM 01/02/2023
JEEMAIN FROM 24/01/23 - 31/01/23
OTHER BOARDS PREBOARDS , PRACTICALS VERY ADJOINING TO JEE MAINS .....
IT IS VERY MUCH GENUINE NEED TO SHIFT 1ST ATTEMPT TO APRIL
