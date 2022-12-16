‘Dates Not Conducive, Should Be Extended’, Students After NTA Announces JEE Mains 2023 Schedule

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) recently released the exam dates for session 1 of the engineering entrance exam will be held in January next year. The JEE Main exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31, 2023. The exam dates have left students and teachers worried as board exams are also due in next month and the theory exams will be conducted in February next year.

CBSE Board Exam date 2023 for the practicals exam has already been released and the practicals will start from January 1 in their respective schools. However, many schools have winter vacations during this time, so most schools will conduct the practicals from the second week of January.

Students are sharing their disappointment on Twitter and are demanding JEE Main 2023 session 1 to be held in April next year. Social media is flooded with the reactions shared by the students over JEE Mains 2023 exam dates.

Candidates who have cleared their class 12th examination this year or the previous year can appear for the JEE main 2023 exam. While students appearing for the board exam in 2023 are also eligible to appear in the examination. The top 2.5 lakh candidates who will qualify for JEE Main are permitted to take the JEE Advanced exam.

JEE Mains 2023: Students' Reaction

Take a look at what the students have to say

#JEEMains in January is causing lot of stress to Students as well as Parents @DG_NTA



If we really believe that we need to support our youth then #JEEMain2023 1st attempt should be in April which will give enough preparation time and Boards too will be over beforehand! — sumit singh (@sumitsi93071113) December 16, 2022

#nta #jeemainsinapril #JEEMain2023 #jeemain

Please #DG_nta

Please sir postpone jee 1 attempt to April .. isn't our humble request to you 🙏🏻

& Also remove 75% criteria for dropper students 😥

Please re-tweet! — prince maurya (@princem95982092) December 16, 2022