JEE Mains 2023 Exam Date Likely To Be Released Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Also Check Exam Pattern

National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the exam date for the JEE Main 2023 soon for the upcoming academic year. However, there is yet to be an official confirmation from the authorities. Once the notification is released, candidates can check at– jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in.

According to the media reports, JEE Main 2023 exam is likely to be held in January and April next year. The first session is expected to be held in January while the second session will be held in April. Registration is likely to start this month. Approximately 10 lakh students appeared every year for the examination. Many students reapplied to improve their scores.

The JEE Main 2023 exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode. According to the previous year, the syllabus will be divided into three parts for paper 1 B.E and B.Tech including Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics while the sections for B.Arch and B.Plan will be Mathematics, Aptitude and Drawing/Planning. The aspirant's highest marks from either of the two sessions will be taken into consideration when calculating ranks as per the guidelines. NTA will release the syllabus of JEE Main 2023 soon on the official website.

Candidates who have cleared their class 12th examination this year or the previous year can appear for the JEE main 2023 exam. While students appearing for the board exam in 2023 are also eligible to appear in the examination. The top 2.5 lakh candidates who will qualify for JEE Main are permitted to take the JEE Advanced exam.

Recently, Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram also asked the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan to relax the eligibility criteria for aspirants who wish to apply for the JEE Main 2023 exam.