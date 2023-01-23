JEE Mains 2023: Admit Card For Session 1 Exam Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details

National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for JEE Main session 1 exam. The exam will commence from tomorrow. Candidates appearing for the Engineering (Paper 1, BE/BTech) can download their admit card at– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“The candidates can download their Admit Cards from the website jeemain.nta.nic.in w.e.f. 21.01.2023 (Saturday) for the first day of session 1 i.e 24 January (Tuesday). The admit cards of candidates for 25th January i.e day 2 will be released tomorrow and for other dates will be released subsequently. Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of Joint Entrance Examination (Main), 2023 Session 1 (using their

Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking of JEE (Main) Session 1 – 2023 and go through the instructions contained therein,” reads the official notification.

Candidates must note that this year NTA didn't release the admit cards of all exam days together. The admit card for the first day of JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam was released on January 21. The day 2 exam admit card is likely to be out today on the official website.

The JEE Main session exam will be conducted on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1 for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I) and January 28 (2nd Shift) for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B). The exam will be held in two shifts including morning and evening. The morning shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm while the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

JEE Main Session 1 Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the latest notification on the official website.

Step 3: Now search and click on the direct link for downloading the JEE Main 2023 admit card 2023.

Step 4: Candidates have to enter their login details and submit it.

Note: Download and print out the admit card for future reference.