New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday night revised the schedule for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2022 exams at the request of the candidates. In a statement, the NTA said the schedule has been revised for both sessions 1 and 2.

According to the revised schedule, the JEE (Mains) 2022 session 1 would now be conducted on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. Likewise, the JEE (Mains) 2022 session 2 would now be held on July 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.

The NTA further said the admit cards would be released later. "The registration for session 1 is over now. The schedule for inviting the online application forms for session 2 of JEE (Mains) 2022 will be available soon," it said.

"The candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the NTA - nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in - for the latest updates," it further said, adding that the candidates can also contact 011-40759000/ 011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it soon!

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma