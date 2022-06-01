New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Mains 2022 will start on June 20, this year and will end on June 29. However, the admit cards for the exam are released yet. Here's an update for all the candidates that will appear in JEE Mains Exam 2022. The admit cards are expected to be released soon by National Testing Agency (NTA) and the information regarding the examination centre and city will also be revealed.

JEE Mains 2022: Admit Cards

JEE Main 2022 admission cards are expected to be announced soon. However, the specific data regarding the admit cards have not been announced yet. According to Asianet Newsable, the admit cards will be published in around three weeks. It also reported that the city details of the exam are scheduled to be announced by June 7. The admit cards will have information about the test centre and locality.

JEE Mains 2022: How to Download the Admit Card

First, visit the official JEE Main 2022 website www.jeemain.nic.in

Then, click JEE Main Admit Card 2022' link on the homepage.

You will be redirected to another page. Then, enter the required credentials like application number and DOB.

Then after submitting the information, the admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Read all the details mentioned on it

Download the admit card and take a printout to carry to the exam hall

JEE Mains 2022: Exam Pattern

The BE or BTech examinations will consist of three sections, that is, Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and it will a total of 90 questions, as per the JEE Mains Exam pattern. Moreover, the BArch paper, or Paper 2A of the JEE Main exam, will also have three sections, which are Mathematics, Aptitude Test, and Drawing. The BPlanning paper or Paper 2B, will also have three sections, which include Mathematics, Aptitude examinations, and Planning-related questions.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav