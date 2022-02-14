New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: NTA will announce the date of the exam for JEE Mains soon. After the JEE Main 2022 dates will be announced, NTA will start the online application process on the website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The Joint Entrance Exams are conducted by NTA for admissions in UG courses for the field of engineering and related science.

Tentatively, the first exams are expected to begin only in April. As per reports, the delay in exams is because of many state boards and CBSE has not announced the Board exams date for 2022-23 yet.

Students who are interested in taking exams must know that only candidates who have passed class 12th or any other equivalent qualifying examination in 2020, 2021, or appearing in 2022 are eligible for the JEE Mains 2022 exams.

The testing agency had last year held JEE Main in four sessions - February, March, April, and the last in August-September. This year too, the JEE (Main) 2022 is likely to be conducted in multiple sessions for admissions.

JEE Main 2022 paper pattern:

The JEE Mains question paper had 30 questions in each subject, divided into two sections. While Section A had 20 questions and Section B had 10 questions, students were required to answer any five of the 10 questions in Section B.

It is likely to be conducted in CBT mode only for papers such as (BE/BTech.)(BArch) and (planning).

JEE Mains 2022: Application Process

visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the registration link

Fill the online application with personal details.

Fill the online application with Qualification Details.

Upload scanned images of photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Pay fee payment through the online payment mode

For more details and latest updates candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website of NTA and Jee Mains.

Posted By: Ashita Singh