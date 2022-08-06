JEE Mains 2022: NTA Likely To Announce Session 2 Results Today; Here's How To Check

The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Result today (August 6). As per a media report, the education body is expected to declare the results today. Students who appeared for the JEE Main session 2 exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education body. Once the results are out, students can check and download their results from the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

However, students should note that this is a tentative date and can be changed. The NTA is yet to make an official announcement regarding the date and time of the declaration of the result. Meanwhile, the education body has already released the JEE Main Session 2 answer keys were released and August 5 was set as the last date to raise objections.

Further students should note that in order to check their results, they would need their NTA JEE Mains to admit card as well. The details given on the admit card would help the student to check their scores once they are released.

If you also appeared in the exam and want to check your results (once released), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

How to check JEE Main result 2022 session 2?

Step 1: Go to the official page -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Main session 2 result' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their application number and date of birth in the required fields

Step 4: Now, students are required to check all the details mentioned in the JEE Main scorecard 2022

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

JEE Main Result 2022 - Official Website

ntaresults.nic.in result 2022

www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022

nta.ac.in

The education body conducted the exam in two sessions - June & July. The session 1 exam of JEE Main was conducted on June 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, while session 2 exam dates were July 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.

The exam is conducted every year for those students who want to take admission into engineering courses offered by participating institutions including NITs, IIITs, IIITs and GFTIs.