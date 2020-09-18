The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main Paper 2) for Bachelor’s of Architecture (B Arch) and Bachelor’s of Planning (B Plan) papers on its official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 Announced: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main Paper 2) for Bachelor’s of Architecture (B Arch) and Bachelor’s of Planning (B Plan) papers on its official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main Paper 2 exam was held on September 1 amid opposition by a section of students over coronavirus fears. Earlier today, the NTA had also released the final answer key of JEE Main Paper 2. The answer key was released after candidates flagged several issues in the first answer key, which was released on September 8. The NTA resolved the issues related to some answers and released the final key.

Easy steps to check JEE Main Paper 2 Results 2020

Logon to NTA official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on 'JEE Main 2020 NTA score Paper 2' link

You will be asked to enter your application ID and password

Once you submit the details, your JEE Main Paper 2 Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Now take a print out or a screengrab for future reference

The NTA had earlier this month announced the results for JEE Main at its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. As many as 24 students had scored 100 percentile in the engineering entrance exam. Telangana has the most number of candidates (8) scoring 100 percentile.

In Delhi, 5 candidates scored 100 percentile while 4, 3 and 2 candidates scored 100 percentile in Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana respectively. One candidates each from Gujarat and Maharashtra also scored 100 percentile.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma