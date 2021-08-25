The engineering entrance examination JEE Main 2021 will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. NTA has also issued the admit card for the candidates who have applied for the exams.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2021 from August 26 onwards. The engineering entrance examination will be held on August 26, 27, 31, and September 1 and 2. NTA has also issued the admit card for the candidates who have applied for the exams. Candidates can download their admit card from the examination portal at jeemain.nta.nic.in. If students face any difficulty in downloading the admit card, they can call on the helpline number 011-40759000 issued by NTA or email them at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Along with the JEE Main session 4 admit card, NTA has also issued several instructions regarding the exam, which will be mandatory for all the candidates to follow. The instructions are listed below:

Candidates have to carry the undertaking issued by the NTA under the signature along with the admit card.

Candidates also have to carry a photo-id with them either Aadhaar card, voter I-card, or PAN card.

Candidates are not allowed to carry any mobile phone, Bluetooth device, digital watch, health band, etc.

Candidates will also be provided with a rough sheet in the examination hall.

It is better for the candidates to reach the examination center before the scheduled reporting time to ensure proper social distancing.

Candidates are also advised to carry their own small bottle size sanitizer and a clear ball point pen.

How to download the admit card?

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Then click on “Download JEE (Main) 2021 April (Session 4) Admit Card Paper-I (B.E/ B Tech) — Link I, II, II" available on the homepage.

Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin.

Then the JEE Main phase 4 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a print of it for future reference

Posted By: Sugandha Jha