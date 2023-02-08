JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2023 Likely To Begin Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 April Session soon. It was supposed to start yesterday (February 7) but application window are not activated yet. The last date for submission of the application form will be March 7. Once the application window will be activated candidates can fill out the application form at– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Session 2 exam will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. The exam will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Recently NTA has released the JEE Main session 1 result and answer key.

The JEE Main session 2 application process will include basic registrations, application form filling, document uploading, fee payment, and submission of the application form. Candidates are advised to keep a regular eye on the official website.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: Important Dates

Online Submission of Application Form– To begin soon

Last date to fill out the online application– March 7 (9 pm)

Last date for successful transaction of prescribed application fee– March 7 (11:50 pm)

Announcement of the City of Examination– Third week of March

JEE Main 2023 admit card– Last week of March

Dates of Examination– April 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 2023

JEE Main 2023: Here’s How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: click on the link “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 2 Application” on the homepage.

Step 3: Now register yourself.

Step 4: Candidates have to fill out the application form with personal, and academic details.

Step 5: Pay the application fee, and click on submit option.

Note: Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.