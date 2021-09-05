JEE Main Scam: Noting that the probe is underway, the CBI said that it is going through the records of candidates who took services and appeared in the JEE exam.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Joint Entrance Examination – Main (JEE-Main), one of the most prestigious competitive exams in India, has come under the scanner of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after the central agency arrested seven people of a private consultancy firm for charging up to Rs 15 lakh per candidate to facilitate admissions in top engineering colleges.

The CBI has said that the seven accused were arrested after it observed the irregularities. Noting that the probe is underway, the CBI said that it is going through the records of candidates who took services and appeared in the JEE exam.

"The CBI has seized the documents and going through bank account details of this consultancy to get details of other persons involved in the scam. We are also getting details of other suspicious exam centres from NTA. We also got some clues that this consultancy firm has made some transactions through the 'Hawala' Route," news agency ANI quoted a CBI official as saying.

Will NTA delay results or conduct exams again?

The JEE scan has left the students confused about their future as they are not certain whether the NTA would delay the results or conduct the exams again. However, a senior NTA official has said that the JEE exam would not be conducted again and the result of the August-September cycle is unlikely to be delayed despite the CBI investigation.

"What CBI has unearthed are cases of unfair means. As soon as we are informed of the candidates involved, we will cancel their results," Indian Express quoted a senior NTA official as saying.

"This should not be confused with paper leak, which usually merits cancellation of the examination. There was no leakage of examination paper here," the official said while refuting that the exam was leaked.

However, several experts feel that the exams should be cancelled and conducted again because it "could be an injustice" to the candidates. However, conducting the exams again could be tricky for the NTA due to the tight academic schedule because of the COVID-19 crisis.

JEE Main is a central standardised computer-based test for admission to undergraduate programs in engineering, architecture, and planning courses across India.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma