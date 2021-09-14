NTA is likely to announce the JEE Main 2021 results soon. NTA officials confirmed that the most awaited result will be released in a day or two. The JEE Main 2021 was held on September 11.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The results for JEE Main session 4 had seen a setback as it was delayed. Now, According to the latest developments, the JEE Main results 2021 for session 4 will be announced in a day or two. The official release date of the JEE Mains will be announced soon.

According to media reports, NTA Director-General Vineet Joshi confirmed the news and said, "The result has been delayed as staff preparing it fell sick. The result will be announced this week. Students are advised to check the official website only for updates on results". The JEE Main 2021 result is awaited by over 7 lakh students this year since September 11.

"The JEE Main answer key link on the NTA official website is not the final answer key. The final answer key will be released before JEE Main result," he said.

JEE Main Result 2021 for session 4 will be available on the official website of NTA and will also be available on the Digilocker. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results on the official website that is jeemain.nta.nic.in

Steps to check JEE Main Result 2021:

- Visit the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.ac.in

- Click on the JEE Main Result 2021 link.

- Enter the required details in order to obtain the result

- Check your NTA scorecard for JEE Mains

- Download and save the result for future use.

Candidates who appeared for the exams are advised to keep a regular check on the website of NTA for the result dates. The results that are awaited are for the fourth session of JEE mains 2021. The exams for JEE were held four times. In order to give more time to aspirants, two extra sessions were added.

Meanwhile, JEE Advanced Registration has been delayed and the registration will only start after the Mains results are declared. For more details, interested candidates can visit the official website of NTA or JEE Mains, Advanced.

Posted By: Ashita Singh