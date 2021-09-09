New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely declare the results of JEE Main result 2021 session 4 on Thursday, according to a report by Dainik Jagran. Though the NTA is yet to make an official announcement, students are advised to keep a close eye over its official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in result 2021.



In order to check the results, the students would need their login details -- application number and password. Earlier, the NTA had closed the final objection window at 10 am on September 8 and released the final answer key of JEE Main 2021 on the same day.



Here's a step by step guide to download the JEE Main 2021 results



Step 1: Visit the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in



Step 2: There you will find the option of View result/ Scorecard -- click on that



Step 3: Now candidates have to enter their JEE Main application number and date of birth



Step 4: Now your JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen



List of the details which will be mentioned in the JEE Main result :



* All India Rank



* NTA percentile score



* Specific category rank of the candidate (if applicable)



NTA had conducted the JEE Main exam in four sessions. For candidates, who have appeared in one or more sessions, then their best of the NTA scores will be considered for ranking purposes. Apart from this, the qualifying cut-off for the JEE Main will be released with results itself and 2.50 lakh qualifying candidates will be given a chance to appear in JEE Advanced 2021.



The JEE Advance 2021 will be conducted on October 3, 201. This exam is held for those candidates who want to take admission in B.Tech and UG engineering programs in the 23 IITs.

