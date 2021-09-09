JEE Main Results 2021: In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NTA, this year, allowed four attempts at JEE Mains. Usually, two attempts are given in the Joint Entrance Exam.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Amid the wait for the results of JEE Mains 2021, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Mains 2021 results today, September 9. If the results are not declared today, it will most likely be declared on September 10.

The NTA will begin the application process for JEE Advanced 2021 from September 11, hence, the results for JEE Mains 2021 are expected to be released later today or tomorrow. As per the criteria, only those who obtain rank in the top 2.5 lakh in Mains are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced.

Once announced, the candidates, who appeared for the JEE Mains 2021, can check their results on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in or jeemain.nta.nic.in. In order to check the results, the students would need their login details -- application number and password.

Here’s how to check your results at nta.ac.in:

Step 1: Visit the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in or nta.ac.in

Step 2: There you will find the option of View result/ Scorecard -- click on that

Step 3: Now candidates have to enter their JEE Main application number and date of birth

Step 4: Now your JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen

In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NTA, this year, allowed four attempts at JEE Mains. Usually, two attempts are given in the Joint Entrance Exam. Experts believe that the cut-off for the qualification in JEE Advanced will also rise this year and will reach the 90 percentile.

The NTA has also changed the ranking criteria for this year. While releasing the rank list, tie-breaking policies are adopted. This year there has been a change in tie-breaking policy and age as one of the criteria has been dropped.

NTA had conducted the JEE Main exam in four sessions. For candidates, who have appeared in one or more sessions, then their best of the NTA scores will be considered for ranking purposes.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan