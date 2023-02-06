JEE Main Result 2023: Session 1 Final Answer Key Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s How To Check

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the Final Answer Key for JEE Main 2023 session 1 exam. The provisional answer key was released earlier. The candidates who appeared for the exam can download the final answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main session 1 final provisional answer keys have been released for B.E and B.Tech. Earlier, NTA released the provisional answer keys for paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), Paper 2A (B.Arch.), and Paper 2B (B. Planning) along with the question papers with recorded responses on February 2, 2023. The exam for B.E and B.Tech was held on January 24, 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023, in two shifts including 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm while the exam for B.Arch and B.Planning was conducted on January 28, 2023, in the second shift.

Candidates must note that the JEE Mian session 1 results are expected to be announced soon on the official website. JEE Main session 2 registrations are yet to begin and the exams will be conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023.

According to the NTA data, over 8.6 lakh candidates appeared for the paper 1 exam which is for BE/BTech course while over 0.46 lakh candidates appeared for paper 2 which is for BArch/BPlanning courses.

NTA also disclosed the male-female ratio, stating that over 2.6 lakh female students took the exam for the BE/BTech course, while over 6 lakh male students took the exam. In Paper 2, the male ratio was also higher, 25 thousand male students took the exam, while 21 thousand females attempted the session 1 exam.

JEE Main 2023 Final Answer Key: Here’s How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website– jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link final provisional answer keys Paper 1 – B.E. / B.Tech.

Step 3: Now the answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download the answer key and keep a copy for future reference.