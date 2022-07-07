JEE Main Result 2022: NTA Expected To Announce Session 1 Results Today

The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the JEE Main Result 2022 for the Session 1 Exams soon. The agency released the JEE Main Final Answer Key for the B.E and B.Tech Paper 1 on its official website on July 6. As per a media report, the education body is expected to announce the session 1 results today (July 7). Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results are out, students can check and download them from the official website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Apart from that, the education body is also expected to release the final answer keys for the B.Arch, B.Planning Paper 1, and Paper 2. The Paper 2 for B.E and B.Tech sessions answer keys are also expected to be out today.

Once all the final answer keys are released, the JEE Main Result 2022 is expected to follow suit. NTA conducted the session 1 Exams for the Joint Entrance Examinations from June 23 to June 29, 2022. The exam took place at various centers across India.

However, students should note that this is a tentative date, and the education board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the date and time of the result declaration. Apart from that, in order to check the results, students will need to enter their JEE Main application number, exam roll number, and date of birth on the login portal.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your results, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

JEE Main Result 2022: How to check JEE Main Session 1 result

Step 1: Go to the official portal -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Mains 2022 Result- June Session' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Students now have to enter their JEE Main 2022 login credentials and click on submit button

Step 5: The JEE Mains scorecard will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.