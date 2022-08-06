LIVE BLOG

JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA Likely To Release Session 2 Scorecards Today; How To Check

Mallika Mehzabeen
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 12:07 PM IST
JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA Likely To Release Session 2 Scorecards Today; How To Check

The National Testing Agency is expected to announce Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Result today (August 6). Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close tab on the official website of NTA. Once the results are released, students can check and download them from the official website of the education body at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

06 August 2022

  • 12:07 PM

    JEE Main Session 2 Results: JEE Advance Results on September 11

    While JEE Main Session 2 results will declared today, the JEE Advance results will be announced on September 11. 

  • 11:57 AM

    JEE Main Session 2 Results: Answer Key Released

    JEE Mains Session 1 answer key was released on July 6

    JEE Mains Session 2 answer key was released on August 3

  • 11:44 AM

    JEE Main Session 2 Results: Rank List

    The education body will release cut-offs and all-India rank list after JEE Mains session 2 result.

  • 11:33 AM

    JEE Main Session 2 Results: Websites To Check Scorecards

    ntaresults.nic.in result 2022

    www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022

    nta.ac.in

  • 11:24 AM

    JEE Main Session 2 Results: How To Check

    Step 1: Go to the official page -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Main session 2 result' -- Click on that

    Step 3: Now, students need to enter their application number and date of birth in the required fields

    Step 4: Now, students are required to check all the details mentioned in the JEE Main scorecard 2022

    NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

  • 11:15 AM

    JEE Mains Session 2 Result: Details Mentioned On Score Card

    Candidate's name

    Application number

    Subject wise score

    Percentile score

    JEE Main 2022 rank

    Category (reserved or unreserved)

  • 11:03 AM

    JEE Mains Session 2 Result: Scorecards Likely To Be Announced Today

    The NTA is expected to announce the results for JEE Mains Session 2 today (August 6). 

