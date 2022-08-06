JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA Likely To Release Session 2 Scorecards Today; How To Check

11:24 AM

JEE Main Session 2 Results: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official page -- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Main session 2 result' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their application number and date of birth in the required fields

Step 4: Now, students are required to check all the details mentioned in the JEE Main scorecard 2022

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.