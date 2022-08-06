-
12:07 PM
JEE Main Session 2 Results: JEE Advance Results on September 11
While JEE Main Session 2 results will declared today, the JEE Advance results will be announced on September 11.
-
11:57 AM
JEE Main Session 2 Results: Answer Key Released
JEE Mains Session 1 answer key was released on July 6
JEE Mains Session 2 answer key was released on August 3
-
11:44 AM
JEE Main Session 2 Results: Rank List
The education body will release cut-offs and all-India rank list after JEE Mains session 2 result.
-
11:33 AM
JEE Main Session 2 Results: Websites To Check Scorecards
ntaresults.nic.in result 2022
www.jeemain.nta.nic.in 2022
nta.ac.in
-
11:24 AM
JEE Main Session 2 Results: How To Check
Step 1: Go to the official page -- jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'JEE Main session 2 result' -- Click on that
Step 3: Now, students need to enter their application number and date of birth in the required fields
Step 4: Now, students are required to check all the details mentioned in the JEE Main scorecard 2022
NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.
-
11:15 AM
JEE Mains Session 2 Result: Details Mentioned On Score Card
Candidate's name
Application number
Subject wise score
Percentile score
JEE Main 2022 rank
Category (reserved or unreserved)
-
11:03 AM
JEE Mains Session 2 Result: Scorecards Likely To Be Announced Today
The NTA is expected to announce the results for JEE Mains Session 2 today (August 6).
Top News
-
India
-
World
-
World
-
Sports
-
'To Promote Appeasement Politics': Union Minister Amit Shah Slams Congress Leaders Over Inflation ProtestsIndia
-
Entertainment
-
Education
LIVE BLOG
JEE Main Result 2022 Live: NTA Likely To Release Session 2 Scorecards Today; How To Check
Mallika Mehzabeen
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 12:07 PM IST
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 12:07 PM IST
The National Testing Agency is expected to announce Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Result today (August 6). Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close tab on the official website of NTA. Once the results are released, students can check and download them from the official website of the education body at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
06 August 2022