New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main result is expected to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, September 12. Candidates can check their results at Jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. NTA will also release all India rank list and cut off marks (category-wise) along with the results. The conducting body is also expected to release the final answer key first before announcing the Main result.

The NTA will declare the session 4 results on the basis of the final answer key, which is expected to be released today. The conducting body has clearly stated that any grievance regarding the final answer key after the declaration of JEE Main Results 2021 will not be entertained.

Students are advised to keep an eye on the official website of NTA for the latest updates on JEE Main result 2021. While an official date and time of JEE main result are still awaited, speculations are being made that NTA can release the result anytime today as registrations for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 is scheduled to begin tomorrow, Sept 13.

For the unversed, the JEE advanced registration was scheduled to begin on Sept 11. But it was postponed due to a delay in the JEE Main 2021 results

Candidates will be able to check their All India Ranking via the JEE Main 2021 rank list. The JEE main 2021 ranking list will be prepared by considering the better scores of all the candidates who appeared in any of the four sessions.

Here's how you can download JEE Main Rank List 2021

First visit the official website of JEE Main at jeemain.nic.in

Then click on the JEE Main rank list 2021 link available on the home page after the declaration of the result

Then you will be required to login using the registration number and password

Once that is done, click on the “Submit” button

Then download the JEE Main 2021 rank list

Do not forget to verify details mentioned it

Take a printout for future reference



How to check JEE Main results?

First login to the official website at either Jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in

Then click on the link ‘JEE (Main) 2021 result Session IV' which will be activated only after the declaration of results

Fill in your details such as—examination session, application number, date of birth, and security code

Click on submit and your JEE Main result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a print out for future reference

Posted By: Sugandha Jha