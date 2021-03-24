JEE Main Results 2021: March The National Testing Agency on Wednesday announced the results for March session of engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency on Wednesday announced the results for March session of engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains 2021. It said that 13 students scored perfect 100 in the exam. Candidates who appeared in the JEE Main 2021 March session exam can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also check their result on the official website of NTA- nta.ac.in

The NTA had released the final answer key of JEE Main March session examination earlier today. Usually, the testing agency announces the results soon after the release of the Final answer key.

Here's how you can check your JEE-Main March Session 2021 Result online:

Log on to jeemain.nta.nic.in of the NTA's official website - nta.nic.in

Click on the JEE Main March 2021 Result link

Enter your application number or roll number and date of birth to log in

Your JEE Main March Result 2021 and NTA scores will be displayed

Download and take a printout for future reference

The perfect scorers are Siddharth Kalra and Kavya Chopra from Delhi; Bannuru Rohit Kumar Reddy, Madur Adarsh Reddy and Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana; Bratin Mondal from West Bengal; Kumar Satyadarshi from Bihar;Mridul Agarwal and Zenith Malhotra from Rajasthan; Ashwin Abraham from Tamil Nadu; Atharva Abjhijit Tambat and Bakshi Gargi Makarand from Maharashtra.

According to officials, NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session.

"The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained," a senior official said.

The JEE Main exam is held four times a year. If a candidate appears for the exam more than once, then the best score obtained will be considered for admission. This year, the first session was held in February and its result has also been declared. The second cycle, for which the results are announced today, was held from March 16 to 18. The April session exam will be conducted on April 27, 28, 29 and 30, 2021 and May session examination will be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, and 28, 2021.

As per NTA data, 6,19,638 lakh candidates had registered for the March session examination. The exam was conducted in 334 cities (including 12 cities outside India-- Baharain, Colombo, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Kualalumpur, Lagos, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, and Kuwait).

The National Testing Agency will not release the JEE Main rank list as of now and students will only be able to check their score. NTA will prepare the rank list after completion of the final cycle of the exam that will be held in May.

JEE Main comprises two papers: Paper 1 is held for admission to undergraduate engineering courses, Paper 2 is held for admission to undergraduate courses in architecture and planning.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta