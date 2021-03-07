With the JEE Main 2021 result, NTA will also declare the percentile rank or NTA Score of the candidate. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the JEE Main 2021 result for February 2021 exam today- March 7, 2021. With the result, NTA will also declare the percentile rank or NTA Score of the candidate. The agency will release the result on their official website, that is, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This year around 22 lakh candidates registered for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main 2021 February exam, out of the total, only 6.05 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. The remaining would appear for March, April and May sessions.

How to download JEE Main 2021 Result?

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the results link displayed on the home page.

Fill in your login credentials.

Submit to verify your results.

Key points to know about JEE Main 2021 Result:

Based on the performance, only six candidates would be given a 100 percentile rank. The percentile will be calculated based on the normalisation process shared by NTA on the official website.

NTA will declare percentile rank in 8 decimal places. It would only change in case, you score better percentile in any other session.

NTA will not announce JEE Main Rank today. They will announce the ranks after calculating the performance of the rest sessions, that is, March, April and May.

Cut off for JEE Advance 2021 would be announced after the final result of JEE Main 2021, which is scheduled to announce in June.

Please note, NTA score or percentile of the candidate will be used to determine rank, not marks.

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is a national level exam conducted every year for those students who want to pursue an undergraduate course in the fields of Science and Technology. If a student clears the exam then, he or she can get admission into one of the prestigious institutions across the country.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv