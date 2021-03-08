LIVE JEE Main Result 2021 Updates: The JEE Main 2021 February exam, which was given by nearly 6.05 lakh candidates, was conducted by the NTA and concluded on 26th of the last month.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely release the much-awaited result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main February exam at its official website -- nta.ac.in or jeemain.nic.in -- on Monday.

The JEE Main 2021 February exam, which was given by nearly 6.05 lakh candidates, was conducted by the NTA and concluded on 26th of the last month. Now the agency will likely conduct the March session JEE Main 2021 from March 15 to 18.

11:31 am: How can I check my JEE Main 2021 result?

Step 1: Visit the official NTA website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link and log in through your credentials.

Step 3: Your result will be displayed at the website and download your result.

11:23 am: The NTA has said that it will release the admit card likely this week and the candidates will be able to download them through its website -- jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

11:21 am: Meanwhile, the JEE Mains 2021 March exam will be conducted from 15th to 18th of this month.

11:20 am: The result was scheduled to release on Sunday but was delayed by the NTA.

11:15 am: The NTA will likely release the JEE Main 2021 February exam at its official website -- nta.ac.in or jeemain.nic.in -- on Monday.

